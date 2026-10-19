Tiger Shroff Seen With Chest Dressing & Bandaged Right Arm As Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Meets Actor After Juhu Firing Incident | Video | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met actor Tiger Shroff following the firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening.

Visuals show Tiger seated beside Eknath Shinde, with a dressing on his chest and his right arm wrapped in a bandage.

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The actor is reported to be safe, while his driver sustained injuries in the firing.

Strongly condemning the incident, Shinde, earlier had described it as deeply concerning and assured that those responsible would face strict action.

He said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, who has formed several teams to track down and apprehend the accused.

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“Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of both the police and the government. There will be no laxity in this regard, and no gang, whoever they may be, will be spared,” Eknath Shinde said while interacting with the media.

The Deputy Chief Minister also referred to the Mumbai Police’s crackdown on organised crime in the 1990s, further reiterating the government’s resolve to act firmly against those attempting to disrupt law and order.

For the uninitiated, the incident took place on Sunday evening when three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s car in Juhu.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also directed the Police Commissioner to investigate the matter immediately and take strict action against those found responsible.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed deep anguish over the incident, stating that the attack on Tiger Shroff was not an isolated occurrence.

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Questioning the safety of citizens in Mumbai, the association said in a part of its tweet, “Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe? (sic).”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)