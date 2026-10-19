Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Bishnoi Gang Attackers Reach Andheri Station, Abandon Motorcycle Before Fleeing |

The three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff reached Andheri railway station after opening fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18. The investigation has revealed that they abandoned the motorcycle used in the attack at the station before fleeing.

Police have seized the motorcycle and are examining its records to establish the accused persons’ movements. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle is registered in Mumbai. Investigators are checking its previous records using the registration number and chassis number, while CCTV footage is being analysed to trace the suspects’ movements after they abandoned the bike.

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Meanwhile, videos of the firing incident have surfaced on social media, showing two attackers firing at the actor’s car from different positions. One of them also attempts to open the vehicle’s door before the duo flees on a motorcycle.

In the footage, one attacker is seen firing from the front of the car, while the other shoots from the side, near the passenger seat. The second assailant tries to open the car door but fails. Both are then seen escaping from the scene on their motorcycle.

It remains unclear whether the attackers knew where Shroff was seated inside the vehicle when the shooting took place.

In another video, Shroff is seen taking control of his car and rushing his injured driver to a hospital. The actor is seen moving from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat before driving away to seek medical assistance. Blood is also visible on the car door and on the road.

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People at the scene were heard urging the actor to hurry, shouting, “Jaldi Leke Jao, Tiger. Go fast, Go Fast, bhai.”

In another video capturing the moment of the firing, recorded by a bystander, the car is seen approaching the exit gate of a football ground in Juhu as people attempt to catch a glimpse of the actor. As the vehicle leaves the premises, five gunshots can be heard in quick succession, followed by screams from people at the scene.

A social media post linked to the Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The post, attributed to gangster Anil Pandit, surfaced after the incident. Police are currently verifying its authenticity and the claims it contains.