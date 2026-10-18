Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Chilling Video Captures Moment Actor Is Targeted In Mumbai’s Juhu; 5 Gunshots, Screams Of Fans Heard

A video capturing the moment gunshots were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18, has surfaced on social media. The footage, recorded by a bystander, shows the actor’s car exiting a football ground before multiple gunshots are heard.
The video was shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul through his official account on X. In the footage, a bystander can be seen recording the scene, attempting to catch a glimpse of the actor as his car approaches the exit gate. As the vehicle leaves the premises and reaches the road, 5 gunshots can be heard in quick succession. Screams from people at the scene are also audible in the video.
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