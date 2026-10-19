Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Says Attackers 'Seem To Be Wanting To Kill For Vanity And Pride'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, suggesting that the attack may have stemmed from motives linked to ego and pride rather than conventional criminal reasons.

Taking to X on Monday (October 18), Varma described the incident as a "never before seen phenomenon" and pointed out that shootings linked to personal prestige appeared to be an unusual development.

He wrote, "What happened with @iTIGERSHROFF is a never before seen phenomenon. Instead of killings relating to extortion, contract murders, settlements etc, for the first time ever, they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride."

Take a look at his post here:

What happened with @iTIGERSHROFF is a never before seen phenomenon ..Instead of killings relating to extortion , contract murders , settlements etc , for the first time ever , they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride😳😳😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 19, 2026

The incident took place on October 19 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, Mumbai. Tiger was unharmed in the firing, but his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. Three people suspected of involvement in the incident were later apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan.

The shooting has prompted reactions from several members of the entertainment industry, with many expressing relief that the actor escaped unharmed and calling for swift action by the authorities.

Urvashi Rautela, Mika Singh and Ashoke Pandit React

Singer Mika Singh expressed concern over public safety. Calling for stricter action from the government and the authorities, Mika said the incident has raised questions about the safety of people in a city long considered one of India's safest.

Actor Urvashi Rautela expressed concern over the incident and offered her support to Tiger Shroff and his family. Speaking to IANS, she said, "It's very deeply disturbing. My heartfelt strength and prayers to Tiger and his family. And I really hope that the authorities take swift action. Like really fast."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also condemned the attack, speaking on behalf of several film industry bodies and expressing gratitude that the incident did not result in a fatality.

He said, "I, on behalf of Film, on behalf of the National Institute of Industry and Employees, on behalf of the Director's Association and in part the producers group, condemn this attack on one of the major celebrities of our industry. And I thank God that nothing fatal happened and he is safe. One really feels quite shocked and quite pained. And we all stand by Jackie Shroff and the entire family in this hour of crisis."

Lawrence Bishnoi Associates Claim Responsibility for Firing

Meanwhile, social media posts attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi associates Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing incident. The post also issued a warning to people in the Mumbai film industry who work with Salman Khan.

The message, written in Hindi, stated, “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,”

It further warned, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”