Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor's Mother Ayesha Visits Injured Vlogger At KEM Hospital, Assures Financial Help | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha, visited Umesh Chauhan, 35, one of the victims of the firing incident, at KEM Hospital on Tuesday and assured him of financial assistance.

Tiger Shroff Wishes Victim Recovery

Chauhan said, “Tiger’s mother met me and assured me of financial help. Tiger also wished me a speedy recovery.”

Victim Was Recording Actor's Video

Recounting the incident, Chauhan said, “I was standing near the car in which actor Tiger Shroff was seated after playing football. I was recording a video of him when I heard a sound. Initially, I thought a car tyre had burst. Suddenly, I felt pain in my chest but did not realise that a bullet had pierced it. I told my colleagues that I was feeling suffocated. I thought I was having a heart attack and asked my friends to pump my chest as I could not breathe. Soon, I realised that I had been shot in the chest. My friends then rushed me to Cooper Hospital.”

Chauhan, a 35-year-old vlogger who resides in Mankhurd, is currently undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital. He was standing outside the football ground and recording a video of Tiger Shroff when the firing incident occurred, leaving him injured.

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