Salman Khan Hugs And Kisses Young Fan, Signs Poster Amid Tight Security At IIFA Event In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan at the IIFA 2027 press conference on Thursday (October 22) in Mumbai, where he happily agreed to a hug and signed a poster for his little admirer. The interaction comes amid heightened security around the actor following the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff.

After the event, the young fan approached Salman and asked, “Salman sir, can I hug you?” The actor responded warmly, saying, “Sure, beta!” The child then showed him a poster featuring the superstar and requested his autograph. Salman obliged, leaving the young fan with a memorable experience.

A video of the interaction has been circulating online.

Take a look at the video here:

Salman Khan Urges Paparazzi To Respect Celebrities' Boundaries

During the IIFA 2027 press conference, Salman also addressed paparazzi photographers and urged them to respect celebrities' personal boundaries while taking pictures.

Speaking about the issue, he said, “Peeche ka yaad rakh lena, itni izzat to de hi sakte ho sab log (Keep the back shot thing in mind. The least everyone can do is show that much respect).”

The event was attended by several celebrities, including Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and Ali Fazal, among others. Salman opted for a blue blazer paired with denim for the occasion.

Salman Khan's Earlier Comments On Paparazzi Culture

This is not the first time Salman has spoken about the way celebrities are photographed. During an episode of Bigg Boss in September, the actor called out photographers for clicking actresses inappropriately and warned them of strict action.

He also discussed PR culture during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, speaking about how women feel uncomfortable with certain camera angles and back shots. Salman further criticised the growing obsession with phone cameras, saying they had ruined everyone's lives.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has two films in the pipeline. His war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was initially expected to release this year. However, the film's release remains uncertain amid concerns over its portrayal of China, and it has yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The actor will also star in Monster, a pan-India project backed by Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. The film features Nayanthara alongside Salman and is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.