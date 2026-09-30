 'Someone Check If Shahid Kapoor Is Ok': Kareena Kapoor Khan Teams Up With Mira Kapoor For Her Chat Show What Women Want; Netizens React Hilariously
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'Someone Check If Shahid Kapoor Is Ok': Kareena Kapoor Khan Teams Up With Mira Kapoor For Her Chat Show What Women Want; Netizens React Hilariously

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest What Women Want guest reveal has sparked reactions online after she shared a picture with Mira Kapoor. Mira is married to Kareena’s former boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. Social media users called the pairing unexpected, with one saying it was beyond their “wildest dreams” and another noting Kareena’s previous encounter with Shahid last year.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
'Someone Check If Shahid Kapoor Is Ok': Kareena Kapoor Khan Teams Up With Mira Kapoor For Her Chat Show What Women Want; Netizens React Hilariously
Kareena Kapoor Khan Teams Up With Mira Kapoor For Her Chat Show What Women Want | Instagram

2026 has surprised one and all with a collaboration that no one expected. A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed on Instagram that she is coming up with the new season of her chat show What Women Want, and on Tuesday, she surprised one and all by sharing that one of the guests on the show is none other than Mira Kapoor. For the uninitiated, Mira is Shahid Kapoor's wife, and we all know that many years ago, the actor was in a relationship with Kareena.

Kareena and Mira's picture went viral on social media, and netizens are hilariously reacting to their collaboration. A netizen tweeted, "Someone check if Shahid Kapoor is ok 😭 Mira Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor just casually chatting on a Tuesday Morning (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Mira as a guest on Kareena's show? That wasn't even in my wildest dreams. What a crossover! (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Kareena always comes up with something no one was expecting and surprises everyone. last year it was her encounter with shahid kapoor, and this year with mira, shahid's wife (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

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Mira Kapoor's Post For Kareena Kapoor Khan

While Kareena posted a picture with Mira on her Instagram story, the latter later shared her pictures and wrote, "What women want, is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are (sic)."

Replying to Mira's post, the Daayra actress wrote, "So happy you came gorgeous (sic)."

Well, we are sure now everyone is eagerly waiting for this episode of What Women Want.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan Movies

Kareena was last seen on the big screens in Daayra. Even though the film received mostly positive reviews, it failed to make a mark at the box office. While Bebo currently doesn't have any film officially announced, she will reportedly be seen in Arati Kadav's next and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

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