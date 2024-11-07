 Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan Accuses TikToker Minahil Malik Of Leaking Her Alleged S*x Video Like Kareena Kapoor's Character In Heroine
Mishi Khan accused TikToker Minahil Malik of leaking her private video with her boyfriend to gain publicity. She also said that she used a tactic shown in Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2012 film Heroine in which she leaks her intimate video online to be in news. For those unversed, Minahil recently made headlines after an alleged s*x video of the TikToker was leaked on social media platforms

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

Pakistani actress, singer and host Mishi Khan has accused TikToker Minahil Malik of leaking her private video with her boyfriend to gain publicity. She also said that she used a tactic shown in Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Heroine in which she leaks her intimate video online to be in news.

Minahil Malik viral video

For those unversed, Minahil recently made headlines after an alleged sex video of the TikToker was leaked on social media platforms. In the clip, she was reportedly seen in a compromising position. However, Minahil later clarified that the MMS video was fake and the person in the video was someone else.

Mishi Khan slams Minahil

Soon after the video clip went viral, Mishi took to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram accounts and lashed out at the TikToker for "stooping to the lowest level" just for public attention. She also questioned the idea of the clip being fake.

Without naming anyone, she is heard saying in the video, "Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame and disgracing their families, parents and the society. They should be banned from using social media. Why would someone spend money to make a deep fake?"

Who Is Oviya Helen? Know About Tamil Actress Whose Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online
article-image

Further urging influencers to think of the impact of their content on their families and society, she stated, "People look up to you, so stop promoting this. Our society is already suffering from moral decay. Promote good deeds and engage in positive actions."

Before concluding, she also said that Minahil might have been inspired by Kareena's 2012 film Heroine in which the main character (played by Kareena) leaks a private video for publicity.

Take a look at the video here:

Minahil's clarification

The TikToker claimed that the now-viral is fake. She also requested her followers to extend their support to her amid the controversy. Reportedly, Minahil has also filed a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

"These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon," Minahil reportedly said in a statement.

