Who Is Oviya Helen? Know About Tamil Actress Whose Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya Helen is currently making headlines for her alleged private video which is doing the rounds. It has been said that the woman seen in the video is Oviya, however, the authenticity of the now-viral clip cannot be verified.

A video, reportedly showing the actress in a compromising position, has surfaced online. Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) have shared screenshots from the alleged video, which features a woman with a shoulder tattoo resembling Oviya's.

Some users also claimed that it is an AI-generated deepfake video.

Oviya herself reacted to the leaked MMS video after an Instagram user asked her for a longer version of the clip. Replying to the user under one of her posts, Oviya wrote, "Next time, bro."

Who is Oviya Helen?

Oviya is an actress and model primarily recognised for her work in Tamil cinema. She gained fame through her roles in films like Kalakalappu, Kalavani, Manushyamrugam, Moodar Koodam and Kangaroo among others.

She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, where she became popular for her candid personality. Over the years, she has built a significant fan base and is known for her performances as well as her active presence on social media.

Oviya made her acting debut in 2007. She has been a part of several Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. The actress was reportedly born as Helen Nelson in a Syrian Christian family in Thrissur.

The actress has over 720K followers on Instagram and she often shares photos and videos with her fans.

Oviya will next be seen in Tamil films like Sambhavam and Raja Bheema.