Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman Deactivates Social Media Accounts After Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online

Popular Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman deactivated her social media accounts after her alleged private videos were reportedly leaked online. Following the controversy surrounding another TikTok star Minahil Malik, , Imsha is also facing intense criticism after her explicit video surfaced online.

The viral video has sparked backlash, with social media users accusing Imsha of deliberately leaking the private footage to attract attention and boost her follower count. It has also fuelled debates about privacy and the lengths some influencers might go to for visibility and to be in news.

According to media reports, the video shows Imsha in a compromising position with her friend. The footage has been spread widely across social media platforms. However, it is unclear who initially leaked the clip.

Amid the backlash, Imsha deactivated her Instagram and TikTok account. However, a screenshot of one of her videos has been reportedly doing the rounds in which she addressed the viral video. The text on it read, "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai."

Taking to her X account, which has 10.7K followers, Imsha shared her selfie and apologised to her well-wishers.

"I sincerely apologise to all my fans for the recent videos that went viral. This was never my intention, and I’m truly sorry for any disappointment caused. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time," she wrote.

— Imsha Rehman (Mishi) (@ImshaRahman_) November 12, 2024

A few days back, Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik made headlines after her alleged private video was leaked on social media. In fact, Pakistani actress-singer Mishi Khan had accused her of leaking her own video for publicity.

Mishi also stated that she used the tactic shown in Kareena Kapoor's film Heroine to be in news. However, Minahil later clarified that the now-viral video is fake. A few days back, she also announced her decision to quit social media.