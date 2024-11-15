 Who Is Imsha Rehman? Everything About Pakistani TikToker Whose Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online
Who Is Imsha Rehman? Everything About Pakistani TikToker Whose Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online

Imsha Rehman was born on October 7, 2002, in Lahore. Over the last couple of years, she gained recognition as a leading social media influencer and model, boasting a massive fanbase online

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

Popular Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman is currently making headlines after her alleged private video was leaked on social media. She deactivated her social media accounts after she faced intense criticism for her alleged explicit video.

The video also fuelled debates about privacy and the lengths some influencers might go to for visibility and to be in news after social media users accused Imsha of deliberately leaking the private footage to attract attention and boost her follower count.

Who is Imsha Rehman?

Imsha Rehman, a well-known TikTok star from Pakistan, was born on October 7, 2002, in Lahore. Over the last couple of years, she gained recognition as a leading social media influencer and model, boasting a massive fanbase online.

Imsha first captured attention on Instagram with her fashion and lifestyle videos through which she reportedly showcased her unique style and personality. She later ventured into TikTok, where her lively and engaging content struck a chord with audiences.

article-image

According to media reports, by 2024, Imsha garnered over 12.1 million likes on TikTok, securing her place as one of Pakistan's leading digital influencers.

Imsha's leaked viral video

The now-viral alleged video shows Imsha in a compromising position with her friend. The footage has been spread widely across social media platforms. However, it is unclear who initially leaked the clip.

Amid the backlash, Imsha deactivated her Instagram and TikTok account. However, a screenshot of one of her videos has been reportedly doing the rounds in which she addressed the viral video. The text on it read, "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai."

Taking to her X account, which has 10.7K followers, Imsha shared her selfie and apologised to her well-wishers.

"I sincerely apologise to all my fans for the recent videos that went viral. This was never my intention, and I’m truly sorry for any disappointment caused. I appreciate your understanding and support during this time," she wrote.

Who Is Imsha Rehman? Everything About Pakistani TikToker Whose Alleged S*x Video Leaked Online

