Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest All-White Look Is A Lesson In Demure Dressing: See How She Styled It

By: Aanchal C | September 26, 2026
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her latest demure fashion moment
The actress donned a long-sleeved white shirt, featuring a collared button-down silhouette and exaggerated cuffs that are folded back for a sharp finish
The shirt also came with decorative tassels placed around the collar points, which broke away from the conventional white shirt silhouette
She paired the statement shirt with matching white wide-leg trousers. Designed with front pleats, the trousers created a structured yet flowing moment
Adding contrast to the otherwise all-white outfit, Kareena cinched the trousers at the high waist with a slim black leather belt
She completed the outfit with pointed-toe nude or tan pumps that subtly peeked out from beneath the wide trouser hems
Her hair was swept back into a sleek, textured top-knot bun, while defined winged eyeliner, sculpted cheeks and a matte nude lip finished the look
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