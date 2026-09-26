Aditi Rao Hydari Makes A Case For Leather-On-Leather Dressing At Milan Fashion Week In Rich Tan Look, Custom 'ARH' Bag

Aditi Rao Hydari attends Tod’s Milan Fashion Week show |

Leather dressing can easily veer into overly tough or heavy territory, but Aditi Rao Hydari found a more polished way to wear the trend. At Milan Fashion Week, the Indian actress stepped out in a rich tan Tod’s ensemble that paired relaxed tailoring with the luxe texture of leather, proving that head-to-toe leather can look sophisticated without feeling too rigid.

Aditi Rao Hydari aces leather-on-leather

Aditi attended Tod’s Spring-Summer 2027 presentation, titled Italian Attitude, dressed in a tonal leather look that let the material take centre stage. The outfit began with a leather shirt-style jacket in a warm tan-brown shade.

Featuring a pointed collar, long sleeves and a button-down front, the piece borrowed elements from classic shirting while retaining the structure and richness of leather. Rather than wearing it loose, Aditi added a slim leather belt around the waist, subtly cinching the oversized silhouette and giving the outfit a defined shape.

The relaxed proportions continued with the matching leather trousers. Falling somewhere between straight and wide-leg, the trousers created an easy, fluid silhouette that balanced the more structured upper half. Keeping both separates in the same colour family also gave the outfit a seamless, almost one-piece appearance.

Aditi kept the rest of her styling deliberately pared back. She carried a large Tod’s tote in black and brown, personalised with the initials of her name, “ARH”, adding a subtle personal touch to the otherwise tonal ensemble.

Her footwear brought a little more attitude to the look. She chose chunky ankle boots in deep brown and black, finished with a block heel. Jewellery was kept delicate, with understated earrings rather than a stack of statement pieces.

Her beauty styling followed the same less-is-more approach. Aditi wore her shoulder-length hair sleek and centre-parted, with the ends softly curved for a polished finish.

Aditi’s appearance came as Tod’s presented its Women’s Spring-Summer 2027 collection, Italian Attitude. The collection celebrated Italian style, Made in Italy craftsmanship and the house’s signature design language, while offering fresh interpretations of its Gommino, Candy Bag, Di Bag and T Signature codes.

How to style leather-on-leather

The easiest way to make leather-on-leather dressing work is to play with silhouette rather than adding more accessories. Pair a fitted or belted leather jacket with relaxed trousers, or balance a structured leather top with a softer skirt. Staying within one colour family creates a cleaner finish, while contrasting footwear or a bag can break up the look. For daytime, keep jewellery minimal and let the textures do the work.