Rashmika Mandanna Goes All-In On Colour-Blocked Fashion In Playful Onitsuka Tiger Look At Milan Fashion Week

Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week | Image Courtesy: X (@starframesoffl)

Rashmika Mandanna is showing just how quickly one can switch up a fashion mood. After making a dramatic entrance at Vogue World in a sculptural black gown, the actress opted for something much more playful for her latest Milan Fashion Week appearance. At the Onitsuka Tiger SS27 show, Rashmika mixed stripes, pleats, rich earthy tones and bright pops of colour for a look that felt youthful and effortlessly cool.

The Indian star was among the international names at the show, joining TWICE member Momo, Japanese star Tomohisa Yamashita and Thai actors Baifern and Gulf.

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Rashmika Mandanna stuns in head-to-toe Onitsuka Tiger

For the Onitsuka Tiger presentation, Rashmika stunned in a complete look from the Japanese label, starting with a structured rust-brown corduroy jacket. The warm terracotta shade gave the outfit a slightly retro feel while adding texture to the otherwise colourful combination.

Underneath, she wore a classic blue-and-white striped T-shirt with a round neckline. The top was tucked neatly into the waistband of her skirt, creating a defined shape through the middle.

The real playful element came from the mint-green mini skirt. Its lightweight, pleated construction gave the silhouette plenty of movement, while a ruffled hem added another feminine detail. A slim black leather belt wrapped around her waist, with the front fastening adding a small but noticeable styling detail.

Rather than choosing neutral footwear, Rashmika went for fiery red-and-black strappy flats. The bright shoes immediately stood out against the softer mint skirt and beige socks, giving the outfit an unexpected colour contrast.

She completed the look with slouchy, textured beige knee-high socks and a camel-toned leather crossbody bag. The accessories were otherwise kept minimal, with understated silver drop earrings allowing the outfit's combination of colours, prints and textures to remain the focus.

Rashmika kept her beauty styling uncomplicated to complement the lively outfit. Her long dark hair was left loose in soft waves with a centre parting, while her makeup leaned warm and luminous, with rosy cheeks, defined eyes and a neutral nude lip.

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A chic debut in Milan

The Onitsuka Tiger appearance came shortly after Rashmika made her Vogue World debut in Milan, where she went in a completely different fashion direction.

For that appearance, she donned a dramatic black Anamika Khanna gown from the Moonlit Palace collection. The sculptural creation took 350 hours to complete, with intricate lace embroidery, corsetry, metal detailing and surface embellishment forming part of the design.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Rashmika paired the couture gown with Swarovski rings and ear cuffs, a Gucci bag and Aquazzura heels. Her beauty look featured soft, voluminous waves.