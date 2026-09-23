Vogue World 2026 Was Packed With Celebrity Models As Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B And More Stormed The Milan Runway

Celebrity models at Vogue World 2026 in Milan | Image Courtesy: X (@jacquemusx)

Milan had its biggest fashion-meets-pop-culture moment yet as Vogue World returned for its fifth edition, turning the grand Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II into a spectacular runway on September 22. This year’s showcase brought together fashion, music, cinema and sport, with celebrities not just watching from the front row but stepping directly into the action.

The show celebrated Italian craftsmanship and innovation through four distinct acts, creating a fashion spectacle where models, musicians, actors, sporting stars and even robots shared the same runway. Naturally, the front row was just as star-studded.

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Celebrity models take over the Milan runway

The spectacular runway action began with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who opened the first act, The Artisanal Revolution, in a jaw-dropping printed ballgown. She was followed by J Balvin, who brought a regal touch to the show in a printed suit with a metallic finish.

KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE also made her ramp debut, stepping out in a strapless black-and-blue ruffled gown and bringing plenty of theatrical energy to the presentation.

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The second chapter, The Industrial Revolution, brought a different kind of energy. Levi McConaughey, the 18-year-old son of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey, showed off his dance moves in a grey suit, while actor Sam Claflin also joined the runway.

American actress Adria Arjona made her appearance in the same act, walking past boyfriend Jason Momoa, who was seated in the front row.

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Then came Made in Italy, where rapper Cardi B made headlines in a Spring 2018 Versace dress. Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka joined the segment in Gucci, alongside Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley.

The act eventually transformed into a performance moment when Jennifer Lopez took to the runway. Dressed in a romantic black embellished Dolce & Gabbana 2025 Alta Moda Roma gown, the singer performed choreography while wearing diamond jewellery by the fashion house and slingback stilettos.

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The fourth and final act, The Age of Intelligence, pushed the futuristic theme even further. Machine Gun Kelly appeared in an orange Byblos jumpsuit with Camper shoes, while humanoid robots became part of the unusual runway spectacle.

The show concluded with American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys performing at a piano positioned in the centre of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II as models surrounded her in ethereal white dresses, bringing the elaborate Milan showcase to a dramatic close.

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Inside the star-studded front row

The celebrity presence was not limited to the runway. The front row was packed with familiar faces from fashion, film, music and entertainment.

Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Chung, ATEEZ’s San, Jordyn Woods, Molly Gordon, Alessandro Michele, Donatella Versace, Camila Mendes, Heidi Klum, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were among the many names in attendance.

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Indian representation also came in the form of Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Vogue World debut in a dramatic black Anamika Khanna gown from the designer’s Moonlit Palace collection.

From high-fashion couture and celebrity performances to futuristic robots and an iconic Milan setting, the showcase blurred the lines between runway, concert and spectacle, making the fifth edition another star-powered fashion event to remember.