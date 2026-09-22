'Why Is He Holding His Pants?': Central Cee's Ramp Walk Gets Trolled As Rapper Struggles With Sagging Jeans During London Fashion Week Debut

Rapper Central Cee makes runway debut | Image Courtesy: X (@simonsaysdrip)

Central Cee made his runway debut with plenty of attention at London Fashion Week, but it was not just his Burberry outfit that had social media talking. The British rapper’s surprise appearance on the catwalk quickly became a viral moment after he was seen holding up his sagging jeans while walking.

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Central Cee makes surprise runway debut

Central Cee surprised the crowd when he took to the runway for Burberry’s Spring 2027 show during London Fashion Week. While his appearance marked a major fashion moment, his walk soon became the focus of online chatter.

The rapper walked the catwalk while holding the front of his denim jeans, which appeared to be sitting low and sagging. Instead of simply adjusting them, he continued down the runway while keeping a grip on the front of his trousers.

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Decoding his Burberry look

Central Cee’s outfit leaned heavily into dark, utilitarian streetwear with a bold hit of blue. He wore a structured black-and-electric-blue hooded jacket featuring contrasting blue panels across the sleeves and an oversized hood. The oversized blue hood was pulled over his head, adding drama to his runway silhouette.

He paired the jacket with dark charcoal-grey wide-leg denim featuring multiple stitched panels and utility-inspired detailing. The relaxed jeans were deliberately worn low, leaving a striped belt visible around his waist. A red strap and silver chain accessory hung from the side, adding a punk-inspired detail to the otherwise monochrome outfit.

Small silver earrings added a subtle finishing touch, while his hand tattoos further played into the streetwear-heavy styling. The wide-leg denim extended over chunky low-top sneakers, keeping the footwear relatively understated while maintaining the oversized proportions of the look.

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Internet wasn’t sold on his ramp walk

While the outfit had all the ingredients of a high-fashion streetwear statement, social media users were far more interested in the way Central Cee carried the look down the runway.

“This looks terrible,” one person commented, while another questioned, "Why is he holding his pants like that?"

Not everyone was critical, however. One user simply wrote, “He mogged everyone”, while another joked, “This man is trying to put nonchalant on steroids and it's actually more hilarious than mysterious”.

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Others were considerably less impressed, with reactions including, “Sorry so cringe” and "Not impressed”. One user questioned, “Why is he chewing gum😭”, while another joked, “why he look like he gotta go pee."

The pants situation continued to dominate the comments, with one person writing, “Never do this again”, while another summed up the runway moment with, “Sag but holding it 😂 walk so uncomfortable”.