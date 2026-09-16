'Fashion Nowadays Looks Like Creep': Models Walk Like 'Zombies' On Runway At New York Fashion Week, Internet Calls It 'Hideous'

Fashion shows are meant to make people stop and stare, but one recent runway video has left the internet doing exactly that for a very different reason. Instead of focusing only on the clothes, viewers have been fixated on the unusual way models moved down the runway, with many comparing their movements to zombies.

Models 'zombie' runway walk goes viral

A video from New York Fashion Week is going viral after models were seen taking an unconventional approach to their runway walk, calling it "zombie walk". New York-based fashion label Guvanch presented its collection “AJE” with a distinctly theatrical presentation, where the models did not follow one uniform walking pattern.

That experimental walk quickly caught the internet’s attention, with viewers focusing as much on the walk as the clothes themselves. Reactions ranged from confusion to outright criticism. Comments included, “What nonsense. Ppl are such fools,” “Fashion nowadays look like creep. Nothing to do with what it's supposed to be,” “They look wasted,” and “Hideous.” Another commenter wrote, “We use to have the highest beauty standards for models.”

Watch the video below:

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Inside the collection

The clothes themselves followed that darker visual language. “AJE” featured a dramatic mix of black, deep burgundy, leather, sheer fabrics and corsetry, drawing from gothic and avant-garde styling.

One look paired a deep burgundy floor-length skirt with a sheer black layer, a high-neck top, voluminous sleeves and a matching waist belt. Another featured a fitted black leather mini dress covered in intricate lace-up detailing across the shoulders, arms and torso.

A floor-length black gown brought a more dramatic silhouette, combining a plunging neckline with corset-inspired lacing. The most experimental look used a minimal black base with metallic gold and silver detailing, including a striking ornamental panel running down the centre.

Together, the collection and unconventional walk created a deliberately dark, theatrical runway moment that has now sparked plenty of conversation online.