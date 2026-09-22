Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock Walks Di Petsa's London Runway With Her Baby Bump And 'Breast Milk' Dripping From Her Sculptural Bralette

Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes runway debut in London | Instagram

Runway couture has a long history of creating moments that linger long after models leave the catwalk. From Shalom Harlow having a white dress spray-coloured by robotic arms during Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 1999 show to Bella Hadid’s iconic Coperni dress being painted onto her live on the runway in 2022, fashion has repeatedly blurred the line between clothing and performance art. At London Fashion Week, Di Petsa added another unforgettable moment to that list with pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock making her runway debut.

The singer and actress, who is expecting her third child, walked for Dimitra Petsa’s latest show in a look that placed pregnancy and motherhood firmly at the centre of the collection. With her baby bump proudly on display, Leigh-Anne’s appearance went beyond a conventional maternity fashion moment, using the body itself as part of the story being told on the runway.

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s iconic runway moment

Leigh-Anne stepped onto the catwalk in an all-white ensemble that was deliberately minimal in colour but anything but subtle in its construction. The focal point was a sculptural bralette designed to resemble a lactating top, with a specially created effect that released liquid from the cups as she walked.

The theatrical detail created the appearance of milk streaming down her body, making the garment an immediate visual representation of breastfeeding and motherhood. Rather than concealing her pregnancy, the look framed her baby bump as the central element of the silhouette.

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The white bralette was paired with a fluid, draped lower half, creating a soft, almost Grecian feel while allowing the pregnancy to remain completely visible. The outfit, accentuated with gold jewellery, reflected the physical themes running through the collection.

Her beauty look continued the watery mood. Leigh-Anne wore her hair slicked back in a wet-effect style, with strands appearing damp against her face. Her makeup also featured details resembling tear stains, adding another emotional layer to the otherwise sculptural look.

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The result was less about traditional maternity dressing and more about making the changing body impossible to ignore. With the simulated milk detail, exposed bump and deliberately wet styling, the entire look became a runway performance centred around the realities and symbolism of motherhood.

Leigh-Anne, who is also a member of Little Mix, is expecting her third child with footballer Andre Gray, whom she married in 2023.

Di Petsa’s Holy Milk explores motherhood through the body

Leigh-Anne’s dramatic appearance was closely tied to the central idea behind Di Petsa’s collection, titled Holy Milk. Designer Dimitra Petsa looked at motherhood through its most physical elements, exploring pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding and the many ways the body changes while creating and nurturing life.

The collection treated milk as more than a biological reality. It became a visual symbol of nourishment, desire and renewal, giving the clothes an intimate quality that extended beyond their silhouettes.

That idea was visible throughout the show. Pregnant bodies appeared alongside models wearing the label’s signature wet-look creations, while some models carried babies as they made their way down the runway. In one particularly intimate moment, a model even paused to interact with a baby seated among the audience.

Petsa’s clothing also continued her fascination with water and the human form. She worked with transparent and sheer materials, body-skimming shapes, mesh and fluid draping to create pieces that appeared to cling to the models as though they had emerged from water.

Her well-known wet-look aesthetic returned in several forms, while softer and more revealing designs added to the collection’s focus on vulnerability and the body. The clothes seemed to move with the wearer rather than simply sit on the body, reinforcing the collection’s exploration of physical transformation.