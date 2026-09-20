Shakira Repeats Her Sultry Anamika Khanna Red Look Before Stepping Out In Gaurav Gupta Gold Breastplate At Madrid Concert 

Shakira in Anamika Khanna and Gaurav Gupta | Instagram

Shakira knows how to make a concert wardrobe feel like part of the performance, and her return to Madrid came with not one but two major Indian fashion moments. Eight years after her last concert in Spain, the Waka Waka singer reunited with her Madrid audience on Friday, September 18, kicking off a 12-date residency tour.

And while the music was naturally the main event, her stage wardrobe brought its own share of drama. Shakira revisited a bold red creation by Anamika Khanna that she had previously worn during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, before switching things up in a sculptural gold ensemble by Gaurav Gupta.

Shakira rewears her bombshell Anamika Khanna look

Shakira brought back one of her most jaw-dropping stage looks in custom Anamika Khanna couture for the opening night, proving that a great performance outfit can easily deserve a second act.

The ensemble featured a heavily embellished red bra top, covered in sequins and crystal details that caught the stage lights as she moved. But the sparkle did not stop at the neckline. A fine body chain decorated with shimmering stones fell across her torso, creating the effect of liquid jewellery against her skin.

She paired the embellished top with a dramatic hip-slung skirt in layers of red chiffon. Designed for movement, the flowing panels swayed around her as she performed, while fringe, beads and coin-like embellishments added texture to the silhouette.

Shakira kept the beauty styling equally bold. A deep red lip echoed the outfit, while her voluminous honey-toned curls were left loose, creating a wild, effortless finish that worked perfectly with the high-energy stage aesthetic.

Then came Gaurav Gupta’s sculptural gold moment

For another performance moment, Shakira swapped the fiery red for metallic gold in a custom creation by Gaurav Gupta. The standout element was the designer's signature breastplate with a sculpted, armour-like construction.

The dramatic breastplate was paired with a finely ridged gold mermaid skirt. Fitted closely through the hips, the skirt eventually opened into oversized sculptural folds that spread across the floor, creating a dramatic contrast between the sleek upper silhouette and the exaggerated volume below.