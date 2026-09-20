'It's Indian Jewellery': Dior's New Collection Sparks Controversy As Desi Netizens Find Familiar Designs Without Credit

Dior's Diorissima collection | Instagram

Dior has found itself at the centre of an online fashion conversation, but this time it is not about a runway silhouette or a celebrity wearing the French luxury house. The discussion is around jewellery – and specifically, how closely some Indians feel Dior’s latest creations resemble traditional Indian jewellery.

Diorissima sparks cultural debate

The conversation began after Dior unveiled Diorissima, a new Haute Joaillerie collection by creative director Victoire de Castellane, on Instagram. While the luxury house describes the collection through “a fusion of floral, aquatic and celestial inspirations,” several Indian social media users saw familiar visual cues in the ornate pieces and quickly took to the comments section.

The jewellery itself is deliberately elaborate, bringing together vivid gemstones, diamonds, sculptural metalwork and floral forms. Across the images, Dior showcases pieces that combine several colours and textures rather than sticking to a single gemstone or metallic finish.

One of the looks features a turquoise-and-diamond choker paired with ornate drop earrings and a statement hair accessory embellished with sparkling stones and turquoise details. Another centres around layers of floral necklaces, including a prominent oval blue gemstone pendant and coordinated earrings.

The collection also features multi-toned floral earrings and elaborate diamond necklaces built around floral designs, giving the pieces a maximalist and highly ornamental finish.

Indians question inspiration

Under Dior’s Instagram post, several Indian commenters pointed out what they considered similarities between the new pieces and Indian jewellery traditions. Some questioned whether the collection drew from Indian craftsmanship and asked why the brand had not acknowledged such influence.

One commenter wrote, “A lot of Indian influence,” while another said, “It's giving Indian jewellery for sure.”

Others were even more direct, with comments including “This looks like Indian jewellery,” and “Again without giving credit to my country INDIA.”

Another user wrote, “Could be directly from India,” while one compared the pieces to jewellery from home, saying, “This literally looks like one of my mom's Indian earrings!!”

The comparisons continued, with another commenter writing, “For a minute I thought it was an Indian jewellery site.” One particularly pointed reaction read, “Just admit you're obsessed with my culture.”

At the same time, several users questioned the creative references behind Diorissima, asking about the inspiration behind the collection and where its visual language came from.

Dior has previously looked to Indian craftsmanship

The discussion also comes as Dior has recently had a direct connection with Indian jewellery traditions.

For the French house’s Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Haute Couture show, creative director Jonathan Anderson incorporated jewellery and accessories inspired by Jaipur’s long-standing gemstone and jewellery-making traditions. Dior worked with artisans from France and India, bringing traditional techniques into a contemporary haute couture setting.

Anderson himself highlighted Jaipur’s history when sharing the inspiration behind the work on Instagram.

He wrote, “The city of Jaipur, in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan, has been renowned for its expertise in gemstones and jewellery making for three centuries. For this collection, local artisans reimagined traditional designs in mother-of-pearl and carved rock crystal and green onyx – the latter, recalling highly symbolic emeralds – strung on hand-braided dori cords.”

With Diorissima now generating a fresh wave of comparisons online, the controversy has once again highlighted the larger question surrounding cultural influence, inspiration and acknowledgement in luxury fashion.