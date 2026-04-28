Prada Launches 'Made In India' Kolhapuri-Inspired Sandals After Troll: 'This Is Literally The OG Chappal', Say Netizens

Prada's Made in India Kolhapuri-inspired sandals | Image Courtesy: Prada's website

After months of chatter and criticism, Prada is back in the spotlight, but this time, it’s taking a more collaborative route. The luxury label has introduced a limited-edition line of Kolhapuri-inspired sandals, now officially marked as "Made in India" and crafted alongside local artisans.

Check it out below:

Prada's Made in India Kolhapuri-inspired sandals

The latest collection draws from the iconic Kolhapuri chappal, traditional handcrafted footwear from Maharashtra and Karnataka. This time, the brand has partnered with organisations like LIDCOM and LIDKAR to ensure authenticity and craftsmanship remain at the forefront.

According to Prada, The sandals blend heritage techniques with a luxury finish, offering premium leather, refined silhouettes, and global-ready aesthetics. Beyond the product, the brand has also announced a three-year artisan training initiative in collaboration with institutes like the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the Karnataka Institute of Leather & Fashion Technology. The programme aims to upskill artisans across key Kolhapuri-making regions, reaching around 180 craftspeople.

Controversy that sparked it all

This move comes after a major backlash last year, when similar sandals were showcased at Milan Fashion Week without any acknowledgement of their Indian roots. Priced at nearly ₹1.2 lakh, the designs closely resembled Kolhapuri chappals, a traditional craft that holds Geographical Indication (GI) status since 2019.

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The lack of credit didn’t sit well with many, who called it out as cultural appropriation. Following the outrage, the brand reportedly engaged with artisans in Kolhapur to better understand and recognise the legacy behind the design.

Internet reacts: 'This is the OG'

While the new “Made in India” label signals a shift, desi netizens aren’t entirely convinced. Social media reactions range from amused to critical.

Many users pointed out that the designs look identical to traditional Kolhapuris rather than merely "inspired" versions. Comments like "This isn’t inspired, this is literally the Kolhapuri" and "Call it what it is – the OG chappal" flooded posts. Others questioned the timing, with remarks like "Too little, too late" and "It’s not inspiration, it’s replication."

That said, some also appreciated the move towards working with Indian artisans and bringing global attention to the craft, though the debate around credit and pricing continues.