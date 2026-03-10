Indians Troll Ralph Lauren For Showcasing Desi Jhumka Earrings At Paris Fashion Week Without Credits: 'My Culture Is Not Your Costume!'

Luxury fashion often celebrates global influences, but sometimes those inspirations spark heated conversations online. Recently, American fashion label Ralph Lauren found itself at the centre of a cultural debate after showcasing accessories that closely resembled traditional Indian jhumka earrings during a presentation at Paris Fashion Week in Paris. While the runway focused on the brand's signature polished tailoring, it was the dangling bell-shaped earrings worn by models that quickly grabbed attention across social media.

Ralph Lauren's Indian jhumka controversy

The conversation began when photos and videos from the show started circulating online. Fashion watchers noticed that the earrings, featuring domed shapes and intricate hanging details, looked remarkably similar to jhumkas, a traditional South Asian jewellery design deeply rooted in Indian culture.

However, the controversy intensified when viewers realised that the brand had not credited India or the cultural origins of the design in its official posts. Instead, the accessories were described simply as vintage pieces.

One caption shared by the brand read: "Featuring vintage accessories and select pieces crafted by Native American designers Neil Zarama, Jimmy Begay, and TÓPA as part of Ralph Lauren's Authentic Makers and Artist in Residence programs."

Another caption stated, "Select looks are styled with authentic vintage accessories." The absence of any mention of India or the heritage of jhumkas quickly led to accusations of cultural appropriation online.

Internet reactions pour in

Soon after the images surfaced, social media platforms were flooded with comments from users who felt the jewellery’s origins had been overlooked.

One user wrote, "Cultural appropriation yet again. Stealing jhumkas now. Don't you guys have anything better to do? Got no creativity of your own?" Another comment read, "THOSE ARE JHUMKAS. My culture is not your costume!"

Many users also demanded recognition for the cultural roots of the accessory. One comment said, "Please credit india in these posts... The jhumka are a part of indian history and i know jhumka are very beautiful but at least credit india or elevating the artists of india....."

Other reactions echoed similar sentiments, including "How does it feel to STEAL our culture ??" and "They’re called Jhumkas. This is blatant cultural appropriation. Without any Indian artisans involved, you’re literally stealing the culture." Another user added, "Ruling off culture. I thought we stopped this."

One frustrated user expressed, "The most frustrating part about Ralph Lauren presenting jhumkas at the Polo collection is that he is okay with crediting Native American artists but not South Asians. I guess all Indians are the same for him."

"What is your problem with giving credit or giving a shoutout to India? Why not appreciate India for blessing your fashion show with such beautiful jewellery?" questioned one person.

