BLACKPINK's Jennie Flashes Her Sleek Lingerie Under Bold Knit Cardigan-Skirt At Chanel Show In Paris

Jennie at Chanel show in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (@NEWSJENNlE)

When Jennie Kim arrives at an event, you know it’s going to be a fashion moment worth remembering. And the BLACKPINK member did not disappoint at Chanel’s latest runway show in Paris, stepping out in a sultry ensemble that fused timeless Chanel elegance with edgy contemporary flair. As the house debuted its Fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection under creative director Matthieu Blazy, Jennie’s look once again confirmed her status as one of the label's most iconic muses.

Take a look:

Jennie's daring couture moment

The singer stepped out in a coordinated Chanel knit set featuring a cardigan and matching skirt crafted in an open-knit design. The textured outfit shimmered with dark green beaded embellishments and three-dimensional detailing, adding depth and sparkle to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Underneath the knit co-ords, Jennie flashed a black bra and briefs, making it daring yet demure. She wore the skirt slightly low on the hips, allowing the waistband of the underwear to peek through, a nod to the early 2000s fashion revival currently dominating runways.

To complete the couture-ready ensemble, she added a sleek red patent leather east-west handbag, bringing a bold pop of colour to the dark-toned ensemble. Two-toned kitten heels gave the look a refined finish, while her hair was styled in a neat updo that highlighted her glowing, minimal makeup.

Star-studded Chanel affair

The runway presentation, staged at the iconic Grand Palais, began with the upbeat opening notes o'Just Dance'ce by Lady Gaga, setting an energetic tone for the evening.

The event drew a glamorous lineup of celebrities who arrived dressed head-to-toe in Chanel. Among the notable attendees were Margot Robbie, who debuted a fresh bob haircut, along with Anna Wintour, Teyana Taylor, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Minogue and Olivia Dean.

