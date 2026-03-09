Allu Arjun Makes A Case For Ethnic Men Jewellery In Chanda Necklace, Ear Cuff With Ivory Dhoti-Kurta

It seems like Allu Arjun is on a serious mission to redefine men's fashion, one statement look at a time. The South superstar recently stole the spotlight at his brother Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's wedding celebrations in Hyderabad, showcasing that men's jewellery can be every bit as eye-catching as couture. From layered necklaces to a statement ear cuff, the actor's newest look blended traditional Indian craftsmanship with bold, fashion-forward styling.

Allu Arjun wows in ivory dhoti-kurta

For one of the wedding functions, Arjun stepped out in a traditional ivory ensemble created by Indian designer Anamika Khanna. The outfit featured a classic dhoti and kurta combination that carried a clean and minimal aesthetic. He layered the traditional set with a structured bandhgala-style Nehru jacket and a delicately embroidered shawl draped over his shoulder.

Jewellery that stole the show

While the ensemble was refined and understated, the real highlight of Arjun's look was his choice of jewellery. The actor wore a striking Chanda necklace from Hyderabad-based label Sheetal Zaveri. The long pendant featured multi-hued accents and a long, dramatic chain, instantly elevating the simple ivory attire.

He further accessorised with the brand's Roshini ear cuff, adding an edgy yet traditional twist to his ensemble. Complementing the jewellery were a Sahya ring and a sleek gold watch.

Adding a surprising traditional element, Arjun also styled his look with kada-style anklets, also known as Toda, proving that modern menswear can embrace heritage jewellery in unexpected ways. Brown mojris and his signature tinted sunglasses completed the look, giving the entire outfit a contemporary finish.

His recent style moments

The actor has clearly been shelling out major festive fashion goals lately. At another celebration, he was seen wearing a rich maroon embroidered kurta set from Torani. The outfit featured detailed embroidery paired with patterned trousers and black loafers.

Styled by Preetam Jukalkar, the look was elevated with tinted sunglasses, a luxe watch and a traditional ear cuff, once again reinforcing his love for statement accessories.

In another festive appearance, Arjun wore a vibrant Torani ensemble featuring bold floral prints in shades of red and blue. Layered with a patterned Nehru jacket over a long striped kurta, the outfit combined classic Indian silhouettes with contemporary design elements.

