Allu Sirish's Wife Nayanika Reddy Is A Dreamy South Indian Bride In Kanjeevaram Saree, Layers Of Pink Ruby-Diamond Jewels

Wedding bells continue to ring across the entertainment world, and the latest celebration comes from the influential Allu family. Actor Allu Sirish has officially tied the knot with long-time love Nayanika Reddy in a beautiful ceremony held in Hyderabad on March 6, 2026. While the intimate yet star-studded wedding has been making headlines, it's the bride’s regal South Indian look with dazzling jewellery stealing the spotlight.

Take a look:

Nayanika turns dreamy bride for Sirish

For her big day, Nayanika embraced timeless South Indian bridal elegance in a luxurious tissue silk Kanjeevaram saree. The classic drape featured a champagne-gold tone with subtle mauve undertones, adorned with intricate zari detailing across the border and pallu.

While the saree itself was stunning, Nayanika's jewellery truly took the bridal appearance to top-notch. She adorned herself with bedazzling diamond and pink ruby jewellery, including layers of statement necklaces, matching earrings, a maang tikka, bangles, an ornate kamarbandh and a traditional nose ring, lending a classic bridal charm.

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a flawless full-coverage base, softly flushed cheeks, shimmering eye makeup and winged eyeliner, finished with pink-toned lips. Completing the look, her hair was styled in a neatly parted braided hairstyle that beautifully complemented the traditional bridal aesthetic.

Standing beside his bride, Allu Sirish opted for a refined traditional outfit. The actor wore an ivory sherwani adorned with delicate embroidery along the front and cuffs and was paired with a matching dhoti, creating a look that perfectly reflected the grace of a South Indian wedding.

