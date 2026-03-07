 Allu Sirish's Wife Nayanika Reddy Is A Dreamy South Indian Bride In Kanjeevaram Saree, Layers Of Pink Ruby-Diamond Jewels
Actor Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad on March 6, 2026. The bride stunned in a champagne-gold Kanjeevaram saree paired with layered ruby-diamond jewellery, while Sirish wore an ivory sherwani with a dhoti. Celebrities including Suriya, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan attended the wedding.

article-image

Wedding bells continue to ring across the entertainment world, and the latest celebration comes from the influential Allu family. Actor Allu Sirish has officially tied the knot with long-time love Nayanika Reddy in a beautiful ceremony held in Hyderabad on March 6, 2026. While the intimate yet star-studded wedding has been making headlines, it's the bride’s regal South Indian look with dazzling jewellery stealing the spotlight.

Take a look:

Nayanika turns dreamy bride for Sirish

For her big day, Nayanika embraced timeless South Indian bridal elegance in a luxurious tissue silk Kanjeevaram saree. The classic drape featured a champagne-gold tone with subtle mauve undertones, adorned with intricate zari detailing across the border and pallu.

article-image

While the saree itself was stunning, Nayanika's jewellery truly took the bridal appearance to top-notch. She adorned herself with bedazzling diamond and pink ruby jewellery, including layers of statement necklaces, matching earrings, a maang tikka, bangles, an ornate kamarbandh and a traditional nose ring, lending a classic bridal charm.

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a flawless full-coverage base, softly flushed cheeks, shimmering eye makeup and winged eyeliner, finished with pink-toned lips. Completing the look, her hair was styled in a neatly parted braided hairstyle that beautifully complemented the traditional bridal aesthetic.

article-image

Standing beside his bride, Allu Sirish opted for a refined traditional outfit. The actor wore an ivory sherwani adorned with delicate embroidery along the front and cuffs and was paired with a matching dhoti, creating a look that perfectly reflected the grace of a South Indian wedding.

