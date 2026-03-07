Suhana Khan Turns Modern-Day Princess In Pastel Lehenga At Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandok's Wedding In Mumbai

From the Ambani family and Bollywood royalty to A-list cricketers and politicians, industry's who's who graced the lavish wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 at Mumbai's St. Regis. Among the star-studded guest list, Bollywood's Gen-Z star Suhana Khan, with her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, stole the spotlight in an exquisite pastel ensemble that was equal parts refreshing and elegant.

Take a look:

Suhana Khan's Anamika Khanna moment

For the daytime wedding festivities, Suhana opted for a romantic blush pink lehenga by none other than ace designer Anamika Khanna. The ensemble came with a stunning choli, featuring a sweetheart neckline, adorned with intricate floral and botanical embroidery in pastel shades like lilac, blue, ivory and soft green.

The lehenga skirt followed the craftsmanship of the blouse, showcasing elaborate floral embroidery scattered across the fabric. It was paired with a a gold zari-bordered yellow dupatta over one shoulder, adding contrast to the otherwise pink ensemble.

Suhana paired the lehenga with delicate polki-style jewellery adorned with pastel-toned stones. The accessories included a statement necklace and matching earrings that perfectly matched the colours of the embroidery.

Keeping the overall vibe romantic and youthful, she opted for radiant makeup with a luminous base, soft pink eyes, rosy cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a middle-parted open do, complemented with a tiny floral hair clip.

