Indians Slam Luxury Brand Ralph Lauren For 'Copying' & Selling Bandhini-Inspired Skirt For ₹44,800 Without Credits

Ralph Lauren's Bandhini-inspired skirt | Image Courtesy: Official website

Luxury fashion label Ralph Lauren is back in the spotlight, and not for the right reasons. After previously being criticised for showcasing desi jhumkas as “vintage earrings” without crediting their Indian roots, the couture brand is now being called out for selling a Bandhini-inspired skirt without acknowledging its origin.

Image Courtesy: Ralph Lauren's website |

Ralph Lauren's ‘Bandhini-inspired' skirt

At the centre of the debate is the brand’s “Print Cotton Wrap Skirt,” described on its website as a design “inspired by traditional Bandhini tie-dye techniques and motifs.” The piece features a wrap silhouette with a tie-up waist and a flowy, angled hem, giving it that effortless, resort-ready feel. And if that wasn't enough to raise some eyebrows – the brand is selling the skirt for a whopping ₹44,800.

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While the brand does mention the technique, many argue that simply calling it “Bandhini-inspired” isn’t enough, especially when the craft has deep cultural roots in India. For context, Bandhani is a centuries-old hand-tie-and-dye technique known for its intricate patterns created by individually tying tiny knots before dyeing the fabric.

Image Courtesy: Ralph Lauren's website |

Indians call it out

The conversation truly picked up after digital creator Radha Patel shared a video questioning the brand’s approach. In the now-viral clip, she said, “Why, Ralph Lauren, why? Why did you have to do that? Was the FOMO that strong that you had to come up with this skirt for $375? It’s bandhani-inspired. It’s not even real bandhani. It’s printed.”

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She went on to break down the pricing, adding, “And having been to a few fabric stores myself during this trip in India, a meter cost is somewhere between 200 to 500 rupees… That skirt is no more than four meters.”

Her biggest concern, however, was the lack of clear cultural credit. “I mean, they’ve given the technique credit, but it would have been nice to say India’s traditional bandhani… India in there,” she pointed out.

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To underline the difference, she showcased authentic handcrafted Bandhani worn by her, explaining, “You want to see what real bandhani looks like? This… Each of these knots are hand-tied… that’s handmade bandhani.”