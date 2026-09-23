Rashmika Mandanna Debuts At Her Vogue World In Body-Sculpting Gown Which Took 350 Hours To Create, Styles With Gigantic Swarovski Rings

Rashmika Mandanna debuts at Vogue World in Milan | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna has officially entered her Vogue World era, and she did it with a couture look that grabbed eyeballs long before the accessories took centre stage. Making her chic debut at the star-studded Vogue World showcase in Milan, the actress arrived in an all-black creation by Anamika Khanna that brought sculptural tailoring, intricate embroidery and high-fashion drama together.

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Anamika Khanna gown

The gown came from the ace Indian designer’s Moonlit Palace collection, which was showcased at India Couture Week last month at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. At its core was a fitted lace-embroidered dress that followed the contours of Rashmika’s figure.

The ensemble was adorned with romantic lace detailing, sheer patchwork and intricate appliqué that gave the otherwise monochrome gown a layered, almost three-dimensional finish. One of the most striking details appeared around the waist, where sculptural silver embroidery created definition against the black fabric.

And this was far from a quick-to-make red-carpet piece. The gown reportedly took 350 hours to create. According to Vogue India, that extensive timeline included detailed lace embroidery, sculpted corsetry, hand-finished metal elements and the extensive surface embellishment completed at the Anamika Khanna ateliers.

Swarovski adds sparkle

With such a detailed gown already doing most of the talking, Rashmika kept the jewellery focused but equally impactful.

Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, she wore two statement cocktail rings from Swarovski. One was the Una Angelic cocktail ring, featuring an XXL cushion-cut crystal, while the Vienna cocktail ring brought together mixed-cut crystals.

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Her earrings continued the statement-making approach with Vienna ear cuffs, including wing-inspired designs referencing Swarovski’s signature Swan. The accessories were completed with a shiny Gucci bag and sleek Aquazzura heels.

Rashmika’s beauty look followed the same dark approach as the outfit. Her makeup featured feathered brows, winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow and mascara-defined lashes, while rouged cheeks, a touch of highlighter and glossy lips brought warmth to the look.

Her long brunette hair was left loose with a centre parting and voluminous, soft waves, which rounded off her glam look beautifully.