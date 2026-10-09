 Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Heads At Singapore GP In Chic White Outfit; Pictures Viral
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Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Heads At Singapore GP In Chic White Outfit; Pictures Viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at the Singapore Grand Prix in a chic white sleeveless outfit paired with a colourful floral scarf, oversized sunglasses and statement gold earrings. The actress attended the event as part of a Google Android collaboration with McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Heads At Singapore GP In Chic White Outfit; Pictures Viral

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed attention with her stylish appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix. The actress was spotted at the Formula 1 event as part of a collaboration with Google Android and McLaren driver Lando Norris. McLaren later shared pictures of Kareena on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Chic Look

Kareena kept her look elegant and effortlessly stylish in a white sleeveless top paired with a colourful floral scarf. She accessorised her outfit with oversized tinted sunglasses and statement gold earrings. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun, completing her sophisticated look.

The actress’s outfit stood out against the vibrant backdrop at the Singapore GP. The combination of a minimalist white top and a colourful scarf added a fresh touch to her overall appearance. Her understated styling once again highlighted how simple fashion choices can make a strong statement.

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Kareena’s appearance brought a touch of Bollywood glamour to the high-profile motorsport event. Her association with Google Android and Lando Norris also brought together the worlds of entertainment, technology and Formula 1. McLaren’s social media post offered fans a closer look at the actress at the event.

The Singapore Grand Prix is known for its spectacular night race and star-studded atmosphere. The event regularly attracts celebrities, sporting personalities and prominent brand representatives from around the world. Kareena’s appearance added another celebrity moment to the race weekend.

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