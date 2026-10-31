Day Of The Dead 2026: World's Tallest Catrina Draws Crowds At Mexico City's Zocalo; Take A Look

Day Of The Dead 2026: World's Tallest Catrina Draws Crowds At Mexico City's Zocalo | X

Mexico City is welcoming the spirit of the Day of the Dead celebrations with a striking attraction that has caught the attention of locals and tourists alike. The city has broken the Guinness World Record for the tallest skeleton figure known as La Catrina. The towering 33-metre-tall figure has been unveiled at the city's historic Zócalo, drawing large crowds ahead of the annual festivities. The sculpture has been erected in the historic Zócalo square for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) 2026.

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Mexico unveils tallest La Catrina ahead of Day of the Dead

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, also known as Día de los Muertos, Mexico has unveiled a 33-metre-tall La Catrina in the historic Zócalo square. The record-breaking installation is being celebrated as the world's tallest Catrina of its kind. Its impressive height makes it a remarkable sight against the backdrop of Mexico City's iconic central square, where visitors have been gathering to admire and photograph the giant structure. The height of the sculpture is approximately 33.411 metres, roughly equivalent to six stacked giraffes. The Cartina is seen in a vibrant purple fabric dress spanning 27 meters high, draped over a solid steel support structure.

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La Catrina

La Catrina is one of the most recognisable symbols of Mexico's Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. It is often depicted as an elegantly dressed female skeleton wearing an elaborate hat. The figure represents the country's distinctive relationship with death, remembrance and the celebration of life.

The tradition of Day of the Dead is observed on November 1 and 2, when families remember loved ones who have passed away. Homes, cemeteries and public spaces are decorated with colourful marigolds, candles, photographs, sugar skulls and traditional offerings known as ofrendas.

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What makes it different from Halloween

While people are celebrating Halloween 2026 on Saturday, October 31, Day of the Dead will be observed from October 31 to November 2, 2026.

Unlike Halloween, which is often associated with spooky costumes and trick-or-treating, Mexico's Day of the Dead is rooted in remembrance, family traditions and cultural heritage. The celebrations bring together generations through food, music, art and rituals honouring the deceased ancestors.