Happy Halloween 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Captions To Share With Friends And Family

Halloween is here, bringing with it a night of spooky costumes, glowing pumpkins, sweet treats and playful frights. Celebrated every year on October 31, the festival is a chance to embrace the spooky spirit, dress up as favourite characters, attend themed parties and enjoy trick-or-treating with friends and family.

If you're looking for ways to spread the Halloween cheer, here are some wishes, messages, and status ideas to share with your loved ones in 2026.

25+ Happy Halloween 2026 wishes & more