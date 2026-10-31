Shreyas Iyer Shows Off Dance Moves While Chatting With Support Staff During IND vs NZ 4th T20I, Video Goes Viral

Shreyas Iyer Shows Off Dance Moves While Chatting With Support Staff | Cric_Mukku/X

India skipper Shreyas Iyer entertained fans with his spontaneous dance moves ahead of India's fielding innings during the fourth T20I against New Zealand. The Indian batter, who was standing near the boundary ropes, suddenly broke into a few dance steps while casually interacting with a member of the support staff.

In a video that caught the attention of cricket fans, Iyer can be seen having a conversation with a support staff member near the boundary. However, the interaction soon took an entertaining turn when the Indian skipper unexpectedly broke into dance moves.

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Shreyas Iyer Shows Off Dance Moves While Chatting With Support Staff

Iyer appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he showcased his moves just before India took the field. The lighthearted moment offered a glimpse of the relaxed atmosphere within the Indian camp ahead of the start of New Zealand's innings.

With players usually busy discussing strategies, fielding positions and bowling plans before taking the field, Iyer's impromptu dance routine provided a refreshing change. His carefree moves also highlighted the fun-loving side of the Indian skipper.

The video added another entertaining off-field moment to India's fourth T20I against New Zealand, with Iyer grabbing attention even before the first ball of India's fielding innings.