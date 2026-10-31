Mumbai Road Rage: Woman In BMW Allegedly Tries To Mow Traffic Cop Down While Trying To Flee After Hitting 3 Vehicles In Juhu; Video Viral | Screengrab

Mumbai: A video purportedly showing a woman driving a BMW sedan trying to mow down a Mumbai traffic police officer while allegedly attempting to flee after an accident in Juhu has surfaced on social media. The clip shows the officer standing in front of the vehicle and repeatedly asking the driver to stop, even as she continues to inch forward amid traffic, before finally fleeing away from the scene.

The BMW, bearing registration number MH 02 GJ 8704, was allegedly involved in collisions with a scooter, a motorcycle and another car in the Juhu area. According to claims accompanying the viral video, the woman driver did not stop after the accidents and allegedly attempted to leave the spot.

Viral Video Shows High-Voltage Drama On Busy Road

In the video, a traffic cop can be seen standing in front of the sedan and signalling the driver to halt. Despite repeated requests from the officer and people gathered around the vehicle, the woman continues moving the car forward. The incident took place on a busy road, with other vehicles passing through the stretch.

A woman recording the incident can be heard asking the driver to stop. The traffic cop is also seen signalling others to call the police as the situation escalates. The woman behind the wheel eventually stops after the person recording the video opens the rear-left door of the BMW.

Driver Alleges Harassment On Road

The driver then takes out her mobile phone and begins recording the people surrounding her. She claims that she is being harassed and cornered on the road as the video comes to an end. In another video, she can be seen fleeing away with her vehicle.

The footage has triggered demands for the Mumbai Police to investigate the alleged collisions and the driver's conduct towards the traffic officer. Citizens have called for appropriate legal action if the allegations are established.

No Information On Whether Police Action Taken So Far

However, the woman's identity and the circumstances leading to the incident have not been confirmed. There is also no official information available so far on whether a police case has been registered or any action has been initiated in connection with the incident.

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