Mumbai Road Rage: 73-Year-Old Retired Navy Officer Threatened As Motorcyclist Smashes Car Windshield With Helmet Near Kirti College In Dadar

Police are investigating an alleged road-rage incident in Dadar in which a 73-year-old retired Navy officer’s car windshield was shattered | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: A 73-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was allegedly threatened by a speeding motorcyclist who smashed his car’s windshield with a helmet following a road-rage incident near Kirti College bus stop in Dadar on October 11. The Shivaji Park police have registered a case against an unidentified motorcyclist and launched an investigation.

Motorcyclist allegedly smashes windshield

According to the FIR, the complainant, Davinder Singh Deswal, a resident of Hiranandani, Powai, was travelling with a female relative in his Honda City (MH 01 AC 6796) to offer prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar.

At around 10.20 am, when his car reached the Suryavanshi Hall junction near Kirti College bus stop, a red Honda Unicorn motorcycle (MH 02 CX 7113) allegedly approached his vehicle from the left at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner.

The motorcycle brushed against the left side of Deswal’s car. When he applied the brakes, the motorcyclist and the woman riding pillion reportedly fell onto the road.

Deswal stopped his car to assess the situation. However, the motorcyclist allegedly got up, approached the front of the car in anger, removed his helmet and struck the front-left windshield, shattering the glass. He also allegedly brandished the helmet at Deswal and threatened to assault him.

Motorcyclist flees before police arrive

Deswal immediately dialled the police emergency number 100 for assistance. Personnel from the Shivaji Park police station arrived at the spot, but the motorcyclist allegedly fled with the woman on his motorcycle before the police could take further action.

Deswal subsequently accompanied the police to the Shivaji Park police station and lodged a complaint.

Police trace motorcycle registration

During the investigation, the police traced the motorcycle’s registration details to Arvind Gangadhar Balshankar, a resident of Link Road (East), Andheri. However, the identity of the person allegedly riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident is yet to be established.

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The Shivaji Park police have registered a case under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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