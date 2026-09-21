Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Crash: Old Video Of Deceased Shanay Gajjar Arguing During Road Rage Incident Surfaces |

Mumbai: A previous complaint alleging rash driving has surfaced in connection with the BMW involved in the fatal Mumbai Coastal Road crash that claimed three lives and left another person seriously injured. A video of the earlier incident has also emerged online, purportedly showing deceased BMW driver Shanay Gajjar being confronted by a couple over his driving.

Video Shows Gajjar Arguing After Rashing Driving

In the video, a man and a woman can be seen confronting Gajjar, alleging that he was driving the car rashly. The exchange turns heated, with both sides heard using abusive language. The couple also allegedly accused Gajjar of being drunk.

The confrontation escalates when one of the couple attempts to pull Gajjar out of the vehicle. Gajjar then appears to abruptly pull the car door and can be heard objecting to the couple touching his vehicle.

A complaint was reportedly registered against him at Gamdevi police station following the earlier incident. The circumstances and allegations in the previous complaint are separate from the ongoing investigation into Sunday's fatal crash.

Car Speeding At Around 120 Kmph Before Crash

The same BMW was later involved in a crash on the Mumbai Coastal Road in the early hours of Sunday, killing three occupants and seriously injuring another. According to police, the vehicle may have been travelling at around 120 kmph before the crash, above the 80 kmph speed limit on the main carriageway.

Cops are reportedly assessing the vehicle's trajectory after it struck a barrier and went off the elevated section of the Coastal Road. Police suspect the speed based on the impact and the momentum of the vehicle, although the exact speed is yet to be established through the investigation and technical reports.

The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjar, 21, who was driving the BMW, and rear-seat passengers Aditya Jakasnia, 19, and Dhairya Sheth, 17. Front-seat passenger Aditya Oswal, 20, survived the crash but suffered serious injuries.

CCTV footage of the fatal accident has also surfaced, showing the BMW travelling along the elevated road before hitting the railing and plunging onto the road below. The visuals have since circulated widely on social media, prompting concerns over speeding and road safety on the Coastal Road.

Police have so far registered an accidental death case in connection with the crash. Further investigation is underway, and an FIR is expected to be registered after more details and evidence are examined.

(with inputs from Poonam Apraj)

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