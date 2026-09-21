Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Ill-Fated BMW Was Allegedly 'Speeding At 120 KMPH' Before Fatal Crash, Reveals Probe | X - UjjwalDobhal

Mumbai: The BMW involved in a crash that killed three people and seriously injured one on the Mumbai Coastal Road was allegedly travelling at around 120 kmph, above the 80 kmph speed limit on the main carriageway, police said.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the car was occupied by college students. The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjar, 21, who was driving the BMW, and rear-seat passengers Aditya Jakasnia, 19, and Dhairya Sheth, 17. Front-seat passenger Aditya Oswal, 20, survived the crash but sustained serious injuries.

Exact speed under investigation

Investigators suspect the car was travelling at around 120 kmph based on its trajectory after hitting a barrier on the Coastal Road and the momentum with which it went off the elevated section. However, the exact speed will be established based on the investigation reports.

Investigators said the speed limit on the main carriageway of the Coastal Road is 80 kmph. It drops to 60 kmph inside the undersea twin tunnels and 40 kmph on ramps and curves.

Police examine possible factors

The car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control leading to the deadly crash. The crash occurred around 5.20 am.

Investigators are examining whether speeding, alcohol consumption or a mechanical failure played a role in the crash.

Furthermore, post-mortem examination reports are awaited to determine whether the deceased had consumed alcohol before the crash.

The visuals of the fatal accident have come to light, showing the exact moments of the accident. The captured CCTV footage shows the car speeding along the flyover before ramming into the railing and plunging onto the road below in the early hours of Sunday. Several videos of the accident have surfaced on social media platforms, with users raising safety concerns in such cases.

Accidental death case registered

However, following the tragic incident, an accidental death case has been registered. Further details are awaited before a First Information Report (FIR) is filed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/