Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Crash: 3 Killed, 1 Critically Injured Near Lotus Jetty | X - UjjwalDobhal

Mumbai: Three people were killed and one person was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed on the Mumbai Coastal Road near Lala College and Lotus Jetty early Sunday morning, police said.

Crash on Coastal Road

The accident occurred at around 5.20 am when the BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. Preliminary information suggests that excessive speed may have led to the crash.

मुंबई की कोस्टल रोड में BMW कार हादसे का शिकार हुई है.. तेज रफ्तार कार ब्रिज से नीचे गिर गई... कार में सवार 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई.. कार की हालत आप देख सकते हैं... pic.twitter.com/k7h5VaA4U5 — UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) September 20, 2026

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Four people were injured in the accident and were rushed to Nair Hospital for treatment. Three of them were declared dead at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21), Dhairya Seth (17), and an unidentified 25-year-old man.

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Investigation underway

A 20-year-old man who sustained serious injuries is currently undergoing treatment in the trauma ward of Nair Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are gathering further details regarding the circumstances that led to the crash.

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