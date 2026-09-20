IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Kainoor Mistry Dies In Mumbai Road Accident While Returning Home From Duty

A tragic road accident in Mumbai has claimed the life of IndiGo cabin crew member Kainoor Mistry, who was reportedly returning home from work in an office cab. Her untimely death has left her friends, colleagues and the aviation community mourning the loss.

According to tributes shared by friends and fellow crew members on social media, Mistry was also a mother to an eight-year-old son. Those remembering her described her death as a heartbreaking loss, highlighting the family she leaves behind.

Some of her friends and colleagues have raised concerns over possible rash and negligent driving by the cab driver. However, the circumstances surrounding the accident and the allegations of negligence have not been independently established.

Tributes shared online described Mistry as a loving mother, daughter and colleague, with friends remembering her beyond the uniform she wore. Her eight-year-old son has been left to grow up without his mother, making the loss particularly painful for those who knew her.

Further details about the accident, including the exact circumstances and any official action, are awaited.