President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan Pay Homage To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On 151st Birth Anniversary In Delhi | Watch | X

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary at Sadar Patel Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday.

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Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, is widely remembered for his decisive leadership in bringing hundreds of princely states into the Indian Union following Independence. His efforts earned him the title of the 'Iron Man of India'.

India observes October 31 every year as National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who played a pivotal role in integrating princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.

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"President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary at Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi. She also offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and MP Bansuri Swaraj were also present during the occasion.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also paid homage to the 'Iron Man of India' at Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi.

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"Sardar Patel's extraordinary life and legacy stand as an enduring testament to the power of national unity, unwavering determination and selfless service," he said in a post on X.

"On this solemn occasion, the nation gratefully remembers his monumental contribution to nation-building and pays heartfelt homage to the great visionary whose legacy continues to guide India's journey towards unity and progress," the Vice-President added.

Delhi L-G Sandhu, paying tributes to Sardar Patel, said, "His steadfast resolve and monumental legacy of national unity remain the guiding light and talisman for an integrated, united and resilient Viksit Bharat."

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Chief Minister Gupta, taking to X, paid tributes to Sardar Patel, calling him the "architect of Akhand Bharat and the valiant sentinel of national unity".

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"With his indomitable courage, unwavering resolve, and profound patriotism, Sardar Sahib wove hundreds of princely states into a single thread, laying the foundation of a strong India. His struggle for farmers' rights, rural self-reliance, and the uplift of the last person in society stands as an unparalleled example of selfless service to the nation," she said.

"His resolve for one India, an excellent India, is today being realised with renewed strength and confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sardar Sahib's ideals forever inspire us to pledge ourselves to safeguarding the unity, integrity, and pride of the nation," the Chief Minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)