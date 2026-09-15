FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Gurugram Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested, BMC Sets Up 383 Immersion Ponds'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Gurugram Hit-and-Run: Driver Kalyan Bainsala Arrested In Dausa, To Be Brought To City

Bainsala is expected to be brought to Gurugram soon for questioning and further legal proceedings in the case. (Read more...)

Kalyan Bainsala |

2. Indian-Origin Woman, Male Friend Sit On NYC Subway Track, Get Run Over By Train; Exact Moment Of Death Caught On Cam

The two were reportedly sitting on the tracks at Spring Street station when a southbound No. 4 train hit them around 3:15 am. (Read more...)

3. Manoj Jarange-Patil Mumbai Morcha: Maratha Quota Activist To Approach Court If Cops Deny Fresh Plea Seeking Permission For 50 Protesters

After police twice rejected permission for an Azad Maidan agitation, Jarange submitted a fresh application seeking permission for only 50 protesters on September 18. He may approach court if police deny permission again. (Read more...)

4. 'Absolutely Incredible, Honoured To Be Here': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja On Ganesh Chaturthi | VIDEO

Gor encouraged people who have not experienced the celebrations to visit the famous Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, says, "It's absolutely incredible. I'm honored to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is… https://t.co/tvNSoiS8e3 pic.twitter.com/cHDh3j52KM — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

5. India Faces Fresh US Tariff Threat As Lawmakers Propose 100% Duties On Russia Trade Partners

One proposal names India among potential targets, while another seeks to remove tariff powers. The legislation awaits approval from the US House. (Read more...)

6. Tougher Days Ahead! Weak Monsoon, El Niño Could Make Food Costlier

Weak monsoon rains, a strengthening El Niño and rising global commodity prices could lift food costs and keep inflation elevated in the coming months. (Read more...)

7. Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Sets Up 383 Artificial Immersion Ponds Across Mumbai; Check Ward-Wise List Here

The ponds will primarily accommodate household idols up to six feet and aim to reduce crowding at natural water bodies. (Read more...)

8. 'Attempted Coup': Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar Slams Dangerous Ideology Behind AI 'Killing Us All' Warnings

Sankar criticised the effective altruism movement for driving what he called unnecessary panic, while Trump dismissed fears of AI destroying humanity as a “hoax”. (Read more...)

'Attempted Coup': Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar Slams 'Dangerous Ideology' Behind AI 'Killing Us All' Warnings |

9. 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reportedly Commands ₹2 Crore A Day As Teenage Cricket Sensation's Brand Value Continues To Soar

While his commercial value continues to soar, concerns remain over protecting the teenage cricketer’s interests. (Read more...)

EP Cricket



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15 and already commands ₹1.5–2 crore for a day of brand work.



But the bigger story is what happens behind that number.



He cannot sign his own endorsement deals; India has no dedicated framework for a minor athlete’s image rights, and there… pic.twitter.com/emPx0b2cnX — Enlightened Post (@epost_official) September 14, 2026

10. 'Everyone Trolled Kriti Sanon, Now What About Her?': Netizens SLAM Disha Patani Over Her Deep-Neck Blouse At Ambani Ganpati Celebrations

While some questioned her choice of blouse for a religious occasion, others compared the backlash with Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan outfit row. (Read more...)