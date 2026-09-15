Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Sets Up 383 Artificial Immersion Ponds Across Mumbai; Check Ward-Wise List Here |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 383 artificial immersion ponds across Mumbai to facilitate the immersion of Ganesh idols during Ganeshotsav 2026 and reduce pressure on natural water bodies. The civic body released a ward-wise list of artificial immersion ponds for Mumbaikars.

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The artificial ponds have been arranged across various municipal wards and will primarily cater to household Ganesh idols measuring up to six feet. The civic body has also made arrangements at major natural immersion locations, including Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, Juhu beach and Powai Lake, ahead of the festival rush.

Mayor Inspects Preparations Across City

Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi inspected several immersion facilities across the city, including Sheetal Talao in Kurla, Morya Talao in Mulund, Powai Lake, Shamnagar Talao in the K-North ward and Juhu beach. The inspections were aimed at reviewing arrangements for devotees and ensuring that immersion activities are carried out smoothly.

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The BMC has instructed officials to ensure the availability of adequate rafts, drinking water, lifeguards and separate mobile toilets at immersion sites. Free cranes have also been made available at several locations to assist with the immersion of larger idols.

The civic body has undertaken road-related works around immersion routes, including pothole repairs and tree pruning, while natural immersion sites have also been cleaned and prepared for the expected crowds.

With thousands of devotees expected to visit Ganesh mandals and immersion sites during the 10-day festival, the BMC has asked its ward-level teams to remain alert and coordinate with police and other agencies to manage crowds, traffic and safety arrangements.

The 383 artificial immersion ponds are intended to provide devotees with accessible alternatives to natural water bodies and help minimise pollution and crowding at Mumbai's beaches, lakes and other traditional immersion points.

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