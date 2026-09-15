'Everyone Trolled Kriti Sanon, Now What About Her?': Netizens SLAM Disha Patani Over Her Deep-Neck Blouse At Ambani Ganpati Celebrations

Disha Patani's Ganpati Look Sparks Row | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Actress Disha Patani has sparked criticism over the outfit she wore while attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on Monday, September 14. The actress opted for a red lehenga for the occasion, but it was the 'skimpy' deep neckline of her blouse that drew significant attention online, with some netizens questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for a Ganpati puja.

Disha Patani's Ganpati Outfit Sparks Backlash

Brings Back Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Controversy

The reactions also brought back the recent controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon, who faced criticism over an outfit featured in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Several social media users compared the two incidents and questioned what they described as a double standard, pointing out that while Kriti was heavily criticised for her outfit, Disha was now facing a similar debate over her Ganpati look.

Netizens Slam Disha Patani

One user commented, "Puja me ye Kon peheta Hai be", while another wrote, "Now no one is criticizing her for wearing this dress at such occasions but everyone started criticizing @kritisanon at an ad shoot on Rakshabandhan."

Another comment read, "Bhagwan k samne ayese kapde pehn kar jate....." A user also questioned, "How is this blouse appropriate for Ganesh celebrations but Kriti’s isn’t for Raksha Bandhan? Double standards much?"

Others similarly brought up Kriti’s controversy, with one user writing, "Everyone trolled Kriti for Raksha Bandhan’s ad, now what about her? Kriti was still better."

Some users also called for a dress code at religious celebrations, while another comment stated, "Ppl took @kritisanon down for her Rakhi outfit in an ad! Why is everyone okay with this nudity in Ganpati celebrations!"

As of now, Disha Patani has not reacted to the criticism or addressed the comments surrounding her Ganpati look.