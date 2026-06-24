'You Taught Me What Love Is': Disha Patani Mourns Loss Of Pet Dog Bella, Pens Emotional Note

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is grieving the loss of her beloved pet dog, Bella. The actress took to social media on Wednesday (June 24) to share the heartbreaking news and penned an emotional note in memory of her furry companion, who had been an important part of her life for years.

Along with several pictures of Bella, Disha expressed her love and gratitude for the pet who had become a cherished member of her family. The actress described Bella as her "soulmate" and reflected on the joy and unconditional love she brought into her life.

Sharing the photos, Disha wrote, "My bella, thank you for making this life so colourful, thank you for choosing our home and choosing me as your mom. You taught me what love is. I saw an entire universe within your eyes. I miss you and i love you the most in the world. The most beautiful baby in the world, rest in peace, my soulmate ❤️ I’m grateful to you bellu."

The emotional post received love and support from fans, many of whom offered condolences and shared messages of comfort. Several followers also recalled the many moments Disha had shared with Bella over the years.

The actress often posted pictures and videos featuring Bella on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their special bond. From playful moments at home to heartwarming snapshots together, Bella frequently appeared on Disha's Instagram feed and was adored by her followers.

On the professional front, Disha continues to stay busy with her acting projects and brand commitments. She will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which features a star-studded cast led by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to hit the big screens on June 26.