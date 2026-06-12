'I Understood What Motherhood Felt Like': Tina Datta Pens Heartbreaking Note As Pet Dog Bruno Dies, Recalls His Final 'Rocky' Days

Tina Datta Pens Heartbreaking Note After Losing Pet Bruno | Photo Via Instagram

Television artiste Tina Datta shared an emotional note after the passing of her pet dog, Bruno. She revealed that Bruno died on June 10 after spending 12-and-a-half years by her side, leaving behind memories that she described as irreplaceable. Tina shared that she would often sing to Bruno while feeding him and that one particular song became his favourite over the years.

Tina Datta's Dog Bruno Passes Away

Reflecting on his final days, Tina admitted that they were "rocky" and that she knew deep down his time was nearing an end. Yet, she felt Bruno stayed a little longer, almost as if he was not ready to leave her. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "He was my first child, and he always will be. I understood what motherhood felt like because of Bruno. My entire world revolved around him. Every plan, every schedule, every decision somehow began and ended with my precious boy."

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'Not A Single Mean Bone In His Body'

She added, "I have never met anyone quite like Bruno. Not a single mean bone in his body. He never growled at anyone, never held a grudge, never wished harm upon a soul. He was happiness wrapped in fur. Pure love. Pure innocence."

The actress also remembered Bruno’s playful personality, noting that he loved stealing cricket balls from children and making them chase him. Food was another of his great joys, with luchi, KFC chicken, French toast, and butter-cooked omelettes among his favourite treats. Tina described him as a gentle soul who never growled at anyone, never held grudges, and brought joy to everyone around him.

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Tina was last seen in the 2024 show Personal Trainer alongside Gulshan R Nain in the lead.