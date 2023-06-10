Tina Datta On Reports Of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Going Off Air: 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost'

The much-anticipated show, 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum' featuring Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali in lead role, has already impressed the audiences with its engaging storyline.

Yet, speculations have been circulating that the curtains might close on the show in August. However, Tina Datta herself has stepped forward to put those rumours to rest.

TINA SHUTS DOWN THE RUMOURS PROMISING INTERESTING TWISTS

In an exclusive interview with Times Now, Tina confidently stated, "We're not going anywhere so soon! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

She further revealed that the show has only just begun and promised an array of exciting elements for the audience to look forward to.

With new entries, shocking revelations, major twists, and unexpected mysteries, "Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum" is set to create a whirlwind of excitement.

Tina expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love from fans and showered them with heartfelt thanks, on behalf of Shiv and Surili, the characters in the show.

SHE HAD CONFIRMED HER SHOW IN MARCH

Back in March, Tina Datta had offered a glimpse into her new project by sharing the very first teaser on Instagram.

The teaser introduced Jay Bhanushali's character, Shiv, a wealthy man hailing from a traditional family that values "parampara" (tradition) above all else.

Shiv's heart falls for a carefree and spirited girl, portrayed by Tina, who finds joy in relishing street food and travelling on buses. The teaser concluded with Shiv affectionately referring to the girl as a "toofan" (storm).

The caption accompanying the video teased, "And look who's back! Are you ready? Because I just can't wait. Hum aa rahe hai..." It left fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of the show and the chemistry between Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali.

TINA'S WORK FRONT

Tina Datta first gained fame through her portrayal of Ichcha in the popular TV serial "Uttaran." She shared the screen with talented actors like Rashami Desai, Raj Singh Verma, and Nandish Singh Sandhu.

Tina has also showcased her acting prowess in the show "Karmaphal Daata Shani."

On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali, known for his hosting skills, was last seen in the TV series "Dhapa" and has hosted various shows, including "Dance India Dance Super Moms," "Indian Idol," and the "Indian Television Academy Awards."