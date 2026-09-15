India Faces Fresh US Tariff Threat As Lawmakers Propose 100% Duties On Russia Trade Partners

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India faces a fresh trade challenge in the United States as lawmakers debate amendments to a Russia sanctions bill that could allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries maintaining trade ties with Moscow.

The proposed changes have triggered differing views among US lawmakers.

While one amendment seeks to specifically identify Russia’s major trading partners, including India, another aims to remove the provision granting the President broad authority to impose secondary tariffs.

India named among possible tariff targets

Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer has introduced an amendment that would list countries including India, China, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, the UAE, Singapore, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic as potential targets for 100% duties.

The amendment would directly identify these nations as Russia’s trading partners that could face higher tariffs under the sanctions framework.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks has proposed removing Section 113 of the bill, which provides the President authority to impose secondary tariffs on countries doing business with Russia. Meeks has opposed expanding presidential tariff powers and has received support from three co-sponsors.

The legislation, known as the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, seeks sanctions against Russia’s leadership, energy sector and vessels linked to Moscow’s oil trade.

Bill awaits House approval amid tariff debate

The US Senate approved the bill last month with an 86-11 vote. It must now pass the House of Representatives before reaching Trump for approval.

Washington has argued that Russia’s oil revenues support its military operations in Ukraine. The proposed legislation would allow tariffs against major buyers of Russian oil, including India and China, although the Senate version does not specifically name trading partners.

Additional amendments have also been proposed, including allowing temporary sanctions waivers and providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

For India, the proposed amendment naming the country is significant, though the final outcome will depend on the House vote and subsequent decisions on the legislation.