BRICS Summit Day 2: PM Modi Addresses Global Leaders Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian In Open Session | VIDEO

New Delhi: The 18th BRICS Summit enters its second day in New Delhi on Sunday, with leaders set to begin the key open plenary session at Bharat Mandapam, focusing on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability for inclusive global growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting the proceedings, with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian among the prominent leaders attending the summit.

BRICS Day 2 Talks To Begin

Leaders of BRICS member countries, partner nations and outreach invitees arrived at Bharat Mandapam from around 10 am, followed by a group photograph at approximately 10:35 am.

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The main open session, titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,” is scheduled to begin around 10:50 am.

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The session is expected to expand discussions beyond the core BRICS grouping, bringing together partner countries and representatives of international organisations.

Global Growth, Climate And Trade On Agenda

The discussions are expected to centre on strengthening economic and supply-chain resilience, technological innovation, climate and sustainability challenges, and deeper cooperation among developing countries.

The leaders are also expected to focus on inclusive global growth and the priorities of the Global South, building on discussions held during the summit's first day.

New Delhi Declaration Adopted On Day 1

The second-day proceedings follow the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by consensus on Saturday.

During the first day's closed session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism, PM Modi called for a more people-centric approach and said the Global South should become a “rule-shaper” rather than a “rule-taker.”

He also pushed for reforms to the UN Security Council and greater representation for developing countries in global financial institutions.

Modi To Hold Bilateral Meetings

Alongside the main summit proceedings, PM Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with visiting leaders.

The engagements are expected to focus on strengthening India's ties with BRICS members, partner countries and other outreach nations, while advancing cooperation in areas including trade, technology, development and global governance.

The second day will culminate in the formalisation of outcomes under India's 2026 BRICS chairship, themed “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”