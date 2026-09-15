15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reportedly Commands ₹2 Crore A Day As Teenage Cricket Sensation's Brand Value Continues To Soar

15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reportedly Commands ₹2 Crore A Day | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already become one of Indian cricket’s most valuable young commercial properties. The teenage batting sensation is reportedly commanding around ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore per day for brand shoots and appearances, with his market value surging after his sensational IPL 2026 campaign.

However, alongside Sooryavanshi's growing commercial appeal, questions are being raised over whether the teenager has adequate legal and professional protection as his brand continues to expand.

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15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reportedly Commands ₹2 Crore A Day

Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise has been driven by his performances on the cricket field, particularly during IPL 2026, where he emerged as one of the tournament’s most talked-about young stars. His appeal has already placed him in conversations with established Indian cricket stars from a commercial perspective.

However, Sooryavanshi’s age makes his situation particularly complex. As a minor, he cannot independently enter into endorsement agreements and requires a guardian to execute contracts on his behalf.

Sooryavanshi currently does not have a formal agency managing his commercial affairs, with his family handling his interests and the Rajasthan Royals ecosystem also providing guidance. He has already secured brand associations even before his IPL breakthrough. As his commercial value continues to soar, the challenge will be to ensure that lucrative endorsements do not overshadow his cricketing development and that the boy behind the rapidly growing brand remains adequately protected.