Gurugram Hit-and-Run: Driver Kalyan Bainsala Arrested In Dausa, To Be Brought To City

New Delh: Gurugram Police arrested Kalyan Bainsala, the driver allegedly involved in the hit-and-run of woman biker Sia on Golf Course Road, from Dausa in Rajasthan. A Gurugram Police team reached Dausa and apprehended the accused, who is expected to be brought to Gurugram soon for further questioning and legal proceedings.

Driver Traced To Dausa

The arrest comes after Gurugram Police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to attempt to murder, to the FIR following Sia and her family’s approach to the police seeking stringent action against those responsible.

Police had initially taken suo motu cognisance of a video showing a car hitting the female biker and registered a case at Sector 56 police station. Investigators subsequently analysed CCTV footage and other evidence before adding the attempt-to-murder charge.

Sia's Family Seeks Strict Action

The development follows Sia’s family submitting her written statement to the Station House Officer of Sector 56 police station. Police are also recording her detailed statement as part of the investigation.

Sia’s family has alleged that the incident was deliberate and sought charges including attempt to murder, hit-and-run and harassment. Her family member Deepankar said Sia had identified four people inside the car and could clearly see the faces of two of them.

He also said Sia was experiencing severe muscle pain and physical discomfort following the incident.

Haryana Minister Assures Action

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

“Whoever is found guilty will be apprehended. Whoever the culprit is, even if it happens to be from my own family, they too will be caught,” Gautam said.

Police Probe Underway

Gurugram Police have said they are committed to taking strict action in the case and warned that lawlessness would not be tolerated.

With Bainsala now arrested in Dausa, investigators are expected to bring him to Gurugram and question him as part of the probe into the incident.