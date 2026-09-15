'Absolutely Incredible, Honoured To Be Here': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja On Ganesh Chaturthi | VIDEO

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Mumbai: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday and offered prayers.

Gor praises vibrant atmosphere

Speaking with ANI, Gor said he is honoured to be at the famous Ganpati pandal. He said there aren’t many places that are as vibrant, and the energy is incredible. The envoy said people who have not experienced the feeling should come to Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

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"It's absolutely incredible. I'm honoured to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra and different parts of the country, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha at homes and public pandals.

Mumbai is the traditional centre of the Ganesh festival and a large number of devotees offer prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

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Crafted with intricate artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idols and represents collective faith, artistic excellence and the city's festive spirit.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s legacy

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol is associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl. The mandal was established in 1934 and has since become an integral part of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The idol has been maintained by the Kambli family for over eight decades, continuing a long-standing tradition linked with the famous mandal.

Festival honours Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi.

The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings', 'Remover of Obstacles', and the deity of wisdom and intelligence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)